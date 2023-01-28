Progress Software’s (PRGS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRGS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.75.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Stock Up 0.1 %

PRGS opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,967.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $540,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $621,028.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at $240,967.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,574 shares of company stock worth $2,537,862 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Progress Software by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 67,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. is a global software company, which engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.