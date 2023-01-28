Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,211 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Prologis worth $57,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 135.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.84. 2,824,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,245. The company has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.09 and a 200 day moving average of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Articles

