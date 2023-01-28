Prom (PROM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.39 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.87 or 0.00021174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $88.90 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00049314 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018166 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004245 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00215087 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.98635777 USD and is up 4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $4,854,045.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

