ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 8,207 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Power Integrations worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after buying an additional 67,672 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after acquiring an additional 388,650 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 108.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,202,000 after purchasing an additional 583,352 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 698,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,938,000 after purchasing an additional 23,466 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Power Integrations Stock Up 1.0 %

POWI stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.15. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $98.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $160.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $465,668.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,316,981.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,104 shares of company stock worth $860,085 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.