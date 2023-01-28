ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,592 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,483 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Fulton Financial worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,102,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,622,000 after acquiring an additional 276,162 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,805,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,591,000 after purchasing an additional 188,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after purchasing an additional 731,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,922,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FULT opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $284.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.36 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $215,059.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FULT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Articles

