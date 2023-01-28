ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,405 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $48.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

