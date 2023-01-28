ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,211 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,095,000 after purchasing an additional 199,985 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,146,000 after acquiring an additional 272,276 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $137.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $163.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $594.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.19 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 123.01% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,891,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,855.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,382 shares of company stock valued at $27,362,911 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.