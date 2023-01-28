ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 12,183 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,183 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of City worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of City by 197.2% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in City by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of City in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other City news, EVP John A. Derito sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $263,926.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total value of $195,484.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,621.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Derito sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $263,926.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,018 shares of company stock valued at $801,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $91.95 on Friday. City Holding has a 52 week low of $73.40 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

