ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 16,674 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,674 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $182.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.90. The firm has a market cap of $157.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

