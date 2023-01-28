ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 21,340 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,340 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

