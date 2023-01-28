ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at about $156,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS REGL opened at $73.52 on Friday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95.

