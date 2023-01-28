ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $27.84. 72,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 74,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

ProShares Ultra Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROM. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 1st quarter worth $602,000.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

