ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Trading Up 1.7%

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) were up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.37 and last traded at $60.32. Approximately 2,420,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,114,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.31.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.00.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Dow30

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 33.6% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 280.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 22.2% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

