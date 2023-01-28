Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

Provident Financial Services has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Provident Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Provident Financial Services to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE PFS opened at $23.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $137.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

PFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $37,528.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,436.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,128 shares in the company, valued at $431,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after buying an additional 403,067 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,058,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after buying an additional 151,446 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 142,287 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,217,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,245,000 after purchasing an additional 124,787 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

