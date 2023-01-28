Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $103.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.04. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

