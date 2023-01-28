PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at Citigroup

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.89.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $135.09 on Friday. PTC has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $139.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.25 and a 200-day moving average of $118.93.

Insider Transactions at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. PTC had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $507.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares in the company, valued at $934,892,487.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares in the company, valued at $934,892,487.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $1,004,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,854,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,241,615.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,788 shares of company stock worth $59,367,463. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,405,000 after buying an additional 143,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after buying an additional 358,134 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of PTC by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,380,000 after buying an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,506,000 after acquiring an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,474 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.