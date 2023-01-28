PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PGCPF) Short Interest Down 27.1% in January

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PGCPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,900 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 1,343,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

PTT Global Chemical Public Price Performance

PTT Global Chemical Public stock remained flat at $1.32 during trading hours on Friday. PTT Global Chemical Public has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PTT Global Chemical Public from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

