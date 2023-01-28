Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the December 31st total of 242,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$0.14 to C$0.13 in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

Pure Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LRTNF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. Pure Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.71.

About Pure Gold Mining

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

