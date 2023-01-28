Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Short Interest Up 84.8% in January

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,200 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the December 31st total of 95,900 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 218,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Qualigen Therapeutics to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.
Qualigen Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of QLGN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 65,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,187. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.
Institutional Trading of Qualigen Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 114,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of Qualigen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.
About Qualigen Therapeutics
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.
Featured Stories
