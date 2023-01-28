Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.661-$1.669 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion. Qualtrics International also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.20.
NASDAQ:XM opened at $15.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $32.81.
Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.
