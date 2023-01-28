Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on XM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.20.
Shares of NASDAQ XM opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.40. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $32.81.
Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.
