Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on XM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.20.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XM opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.40. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Qualtrics International by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.