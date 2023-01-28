Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,458,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,649,000 after purchasing an additional 200,733 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 231,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106,208 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $105.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day moving average is $102.89. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

