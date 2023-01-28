Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 439.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,181 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYNH. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter worth about $46,487,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 20.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,337,000 after purchasing an additional 477,225 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 522.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 497,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 417,559 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 86.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after purchasing an additional 373,351 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 93.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 677,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,584,000 after purchasing an additional 326,529 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Syneos Health Trading Down 0.2 %

SYNH opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $92.62.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health



Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

