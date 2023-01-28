Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 48,748 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,748 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 16.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 215,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 145.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 72,030 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5,965.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,595 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPK opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

