Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,768 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of TechnipFMC worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,881,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.1% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 20.4% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,389,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,491,000 after buying an additional 957,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

NYSE FTI opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $13.94.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. Research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

