Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 108.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,661 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 131.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $61,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

CG opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $54.06.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

