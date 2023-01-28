Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 446.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.26.

NYSE ALB opened at $281.72 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.9 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

