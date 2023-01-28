Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 134.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE GWW opened at $571.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.42. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $612.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities cut W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $592.43.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

