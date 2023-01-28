Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $2.44 Million in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $299,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO John Rondoni sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $299,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $2,040,828.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,776 shares of company stock worth $14,328,270 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INSP opened at $253.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.32. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.74 and a 1 year high of $272.04.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INSP. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.43.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

