Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,617 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Barclays PLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 32.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after buying an additional 112,868 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 32.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 13.5% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,285,000 after buying an additional 120,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 53.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.49%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

