Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 13,156 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.05% of Synaptics worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 104.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,135 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 32.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

Synaptics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $125.46 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $81.13 and a one year high of $239.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,256.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $51,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,256.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,513,733. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.