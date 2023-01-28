Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $1.89 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,034 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $47,999,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 219.7% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 745,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after purchasing an additional 512,387 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 189.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 644,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,703,000 after buying an additional 421,605 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth about $30,425,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in NetEase during the third quarter worth approximately $22,316,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. HSBC lowered their price target on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.14.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $91.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 22.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

