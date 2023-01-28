Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $1.98 Million Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 141,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of SLM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SLM by 40.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in SLM by 1,958.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SLM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). SLM had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $369.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLM. Compass Point lowered shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SLM to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

