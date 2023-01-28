QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.71.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.
In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $69,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,536.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $507,926. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
QS stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 25.68, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 5.28.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
