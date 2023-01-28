QUASA Trading 22.2% Higher Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $116.03 million and $131,542.96 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 22.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00050260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029988 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000205 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004298 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00217843 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002819 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00149332 USD and is down -4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $126,678.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars.

