Radicle Price Tops $1.83 on Exchanges (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for about $1.83 or 0.00007942 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Radicle has a market cap of $89.36 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00398319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,444.51 or 0.27959027 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00586295 BTC.

About Radicle

Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network built on open protocols. It enables developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle was designed to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms — or “forges” — while retaining Git’s peer-to-peer nature, building on what made distributed version control so powerful in the first place.Radicle also leverages Ethereum (opt-in) for unique global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols that help maintainers sustain their open-source work.The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link. Radicle Link extends Git with peer-to-peer discovery by disseminating data via a process called gossip. That is, participants in the network share and spread data they are “interested” in by keeping redundant copies locally and sharing, otherwise known as “replicating”, their local data with selected peers. By leveraging Git's smart transfer protocol, Radicle Link keeps Git's efficiency when it comes to data replication while offering global decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer.Since all data on the network is stored locally by peers on the network, developers can share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers.The easiest way to use Radicle is with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the founding team of the Radicle project. With Upstream, you can create an identity, host your code, and collaborate with others on the Radicle network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

