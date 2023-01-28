Radix Price Hits $0.0481 on Major Exchanges (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Radix has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $240.83 million and approximately $591,944.53 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.00397846 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,430.57 or 0.27925824 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00586434 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,011,825,826 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

