Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Down 42.4% in January

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the December 31st total of 42,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Rail Vision Stock Performance

RVSN traded down 0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 36,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 1.14. Rail Vision has a 52 week low of 0.40 and a 52 week high of 3.14.

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported -0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rail Vision

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rail Vision stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its stake in Rail Vision Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RVSN Get Rating ) by 4,300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,494 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 1.40% of Rail Vision worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

Featured Stories

