Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Trading Down 0.4%

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2023

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBWGet Rating) shares traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.20 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.95 ($0.16). 352,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 935,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.16).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.41) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Rainbow Rare Earths Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of £65.80 million and a PE ratio of -17.55.

Insider Transactions at Rainbow Rare Earths

In other news, insider George Bennett purchased 435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($53,856.63).

About Rainbow Rare Earths

(Get Rating)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.