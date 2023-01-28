Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Trading Down 0.4%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.20 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.95 ($0.16). 352,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 935,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.16).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.41) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of £65.80 million and a PE ratio of -17.55.
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
