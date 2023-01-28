Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RKUNY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,930. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.08. Rakuten Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Books, an online bookstore; Rakuten Travel, an internet travel site; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservation service; Rakuten Fashion, an online fashion store; Rakuma, a flea market app; Rakuten Rewards, which offers online cash-back services; and Rakuten 24, an internet shopping site that sells medical supplies and daily necessities.

