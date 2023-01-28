Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RRC. Susquehanna upgraded Range Resources from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Range Resources to a positive rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.94.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.11. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.