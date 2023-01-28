Rarible Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.11 Million (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Rarible has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $32.11 million and $229,938.01 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible token can currently be bought for $2.22 or 0.00009657 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rarible

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

