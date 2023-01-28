Raydium (RAY) Market Cap Hits $39.84 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Raydium token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $39.84 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 103.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00403928 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,539.23 or 0.28352754 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00585982 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,927 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,351,305 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.