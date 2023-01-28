Raymond James Raises Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $42.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EAT. StockNews.com started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Brinker International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brinker International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.94.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.58 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brinker International by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 176,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Brinker International by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Brinker International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

