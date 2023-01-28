RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA) Short Interest Update

RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RCF Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE RCFA remained flat at $10.34 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 407,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,794. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. RCF Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RCF Acquisition stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.19% of RCF Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RCF Acquisition

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. RCF Acquisition Corp.

