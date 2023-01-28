Red Moon Resources (CVE:RMK) Shares Up 3.3%

Red Moon Resources Inc. (CVE:RMK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.95. 265,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 269,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.95. The company has a market cap of C$70.21 million and a PE ratio of -36.54.

Red Moon Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Great Atlantic salt project in the Bay St.

