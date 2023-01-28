Refined Metals (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Trading 26.4% Higher

Refined Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating) shares shot up 26.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 3,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 23,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Refined Metals Trading Up 26.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.

Refined Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Refined Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was formerly known as Chemesis International Inc and changed its name to Refined Metals Corp. in November 2022. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

