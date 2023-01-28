Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Relief Therapeutics Stock Performance

Relief Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 791,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,416. Relief Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Relief Therapeutics Company Profile

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity or efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

