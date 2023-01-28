Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Up 950.0% in January

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Rémy Cointreau Trading Down 5.1 %

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $18.21 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €190.00 ($206.52) to €155.00 ($168.48) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €325.00 ($353.26) to €257.00 ($279.35) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.83.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.