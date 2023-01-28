Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.17

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $2.21. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 8,029 shares.

Research Frontiers Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 million, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 391.79% and a negative return on equity of 101.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Research Frontiers during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Research Frontiers during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Research Frontiers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

